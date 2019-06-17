Missoula Children's Theatre: Robinson Crusoe Open Audition
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Group audition Monday, June 17, 2019: Open to all kids 1st-12th grade! 4-6PM, held at the Thrasher Opera House.
The audition is followed by a week of intensive rehearsal culminating in two performances of a full-scale musical on Saturday, June 22 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Info
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance