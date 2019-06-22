Missoula Children's Theatre: Robinson Crusoe Performance
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Group audition Monday June 17, 2019: Open to all kids 1st-12th grade! 4-6PM, held at the Thrasher Opera House.
Shows: Saturday June 22, 2019 3 & 7 PM. Tickets for students are $10, Adults $15.
Thank you to the wonderful folks and businesses who make this program possible!
Bronze Sponsors: Huberty and Associates Sc - Ripon & Drexel Building Supply - Berlin
Copper Sponsors: Horicon Bank, Green Lake Rotary, Special Properties, LLC & Bergstrom Automotive
...and the donors from the 2018 Party for the Arts!
Info
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance