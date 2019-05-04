Mixed Feelings Secret Bar Tour

Join FM102/1’s rolling chaos tour on Saturday, May 4.

Just $32 gets you a custom T-shirt, round-trip bus travel and $3, $2, $1 drink specials at seven area bars that we announces as the bus pulls away from our host venue, McGillycuddy’s.

Tours are 21+ and sell out well in advance, so get signed up while you can.

For tickets and more info go to – www.Secretbartour.com