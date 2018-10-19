MJC Memorial Craft Fair Fundraiser

Friday October 19, 10am-6pm and Saturday October 20 10am-4pm

Cornerstone Church

N6 W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield, WI 53018

Silent auction, bakery sale and food concessions. Proceeds benefit Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation.

Please see our Mission Statement for where our money is donated. Craft fair is held indoors.

We decided to put on this craft fair in order to help give more funds to organizations that Mike thoroughly believed in. We also encourage any donations.