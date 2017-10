×

MKE Boatline Presents: AVENUES w/ ALL EYES WEST

AVENUES: Fast catchy punk rock from Milwaukee that have ginger twins, kind of like that band Nelson.

ALL EYES WEST: is a three-piece from Chicago, IL. They like to play loud music in the vein of Husker Du, Swervedriver, Seaweed, Drive Like Jehu and Jawbreaker. Currently touring through a venue near you!

Two hour concert boat cruise, reasonably priced brews & cocktails! As if that's not enough, your first drink is on us.