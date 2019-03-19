FRIDAY

11:00AM to 4:00PM

​SATURDAY

11:00AM to 4:00PM

Opening Saturday, April 6, 2019 6pm-9pm.

Var West Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of MKE Influencers, on view from April 6th through June 1st. The group exhibition features 38 Milwaukee artists who have made considerable achievements and contributions within their respective fields. Each artist will exhibit one work, representing nearly every field within the visual arts. The exhibit delivers a multitude of disciplines, objects and aesthetics, as well as artistic backgrounds, histories and identities. The vastly diversified exhibition is curated by Josh Hintz who strung the show together with what is shared; éclat and ingenuity.

Exhibiting artists are :

Reggie Baylor, Brent Budsberg, Ray Chi, Kyoung Ae Cho, Santiago Cucullu, Michael Davidson, Melissa Dorn, Paul Druecke, Richard Galling, Nina Ghanbarzadeh, Michelle Grabner, Jon Horvath, Niki Johnson, Mutope Johnson, Frank Juarez, David Najib Kasir, Greg Klassen, Kathryn e. martin , Colin Matthes, Shane McAdams, Shana McCaw, Kevin Miyazaki, Joseph Mougel, Keith Nelson, Stacey Williams Ng, Rosemary Ollison, Will Pergl, Nirmal Raja, Tia Richardson, John Riepenhoff, Jill Sebastian, Ariana Vaeth, Leslie Vansen, Shane Walsh, Della Wells, Chris Willey, Jason S. Yi, Rina Yoon

With so many prominent artistic voices in one room, MKE Influencers validates the robust and diverse art scene that stretches far beyond the region. These artists have made a name for themselves through a devoted studio practice, innovation, dynamic risk taking and complexity in craft and concept. Beyond the acclaim and status that the above artists have reached, these individuals are devoted to enriching and giving back to this city. Much of their time and resources are spent on community outreach; integrative projects, teaching, writing, curating, activism, and even opening galleries of their own. They continuously create space for dialogue, challenging the way we view and interact with art, and thus, one another.