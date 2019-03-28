MKE Stoic Fellowship Monthly MeetUp

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

The Milwaukee Stoic Fellowship Monthly MeetUps are always the 4th Thursday of the month and the next meeting will be Thursday, March 28th from 6:00pm - 7:00pm at the Shorewood Public Library in the downstairs conference room.

This monthly MeetUp is for people interested in Stoicism and Stoic philosophy in the Greater Milwaukee area, hosted at the Shorewood Public Library. We'll be discussing modern day interpretations and applications of Stoicism, classic Stoic texts, thinkers, and ideas, how people use and live out the philosophy today - and whatever else members of the group would like to talk about.

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups
4148586836
