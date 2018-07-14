- Choose from a 12, 30, or a 63 mile route for the ride or a 2.5 mile run/walk (this run/walk course will be in and around the park)

- Bike routes will start at different times with the goal of ending back at Hoyt park around the same time

- Bike routes will utilize much the Oak Leaf and/or other officially-designated county bike trails

- This event is fully supported with food, rest stops, and safety vehicles at the ready; there is a great celebration party with live music by surf rock stalwarts The Exotics at the end and you'll receive a medal for your efforts! *Complimentary beer to participants that are of age*

- The registration fee is $35 and there is a $200 fundraising minimum for any of those "moves" you choose

- Search Facebook for the event and updates under MKE Tour de Cure

- All proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association