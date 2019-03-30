The MKE Vegan Expo is a free event that brings the local community together to celebrate veganism, animals, the environment, and healthy living! This 4th annual event will take place on Saturday, March 30 from 10am to 5pm at UWM. MKE Vegan Expo highlights plant-based and vegan businesses, features nationally recognized speakers, informative exhibitors, cooking demos, a vegan food court, and delicious samples of vegan food. Learn more at mkeveganexpo.org.