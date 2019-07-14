MKE Yoga Social
Classic Lanes (Greenfield) 5404 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Join us at Classic Lanes for one hour of super fun GLOWGA - glow in the dark yoga! After yoga enjoy two games of glow in the dark bowling and a beverage of choice. All levels yoga & bowlers are welcome and encouraged to join
A portion of this event will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association of SE Wisconsin.
Details for the yoga class:
Arrive 10-15 minutes prior to class to check in
Wear comfortable, stretchy layers
Bring a yoga mat (some available upon request)
Water bottle recommended
Info
