MKE Yoga Social

Join us at Classic Lanes for one hour of super fun GLOWGA - glow in the dark yoga! After yoga enjoy two games of glow in the dark bowling and a beverage of choice. All levels yoga & bowlers are welcome and encouraged to join

A portion of this event will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association of SE Wisconsin.

Details for the yoga class:

Arrive 10-15 minutes prior to class to check in

Wear comfortable, stretchy layers

Bring a yoga mat (some available upon request)

Water bottle recommended