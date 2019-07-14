MKE Yoga Social

to Google Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00

Classic Lanes (Greenfield) 5404 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Join us at Classic Lanes for one hour of super fun GLOWGA - glow in the dark yoga! After yoga enjoy two games of glow in the dark bowling and a beverage of choice. All levels yoga & bowlers are welcome and encouraged to join

A portion of this event will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association of SE Wisconsin.

Details for the yoga class:

Arrive 10-15 minutes prior to class to check in

Wear comfortable, stretchy layers

Bring a yoga mat (some available upon request)

Water bottle recommended

Info

Classic Lanes (Greenfield) 5404 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Health, Outdoors/Fitness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - MKE Yoga Social - 2019-07-14 10:00:00