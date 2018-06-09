MobCraft Beer's 5th Birthday Party!

We are turning 5! Celebrate with us in the taproom! Here is what to expect!

-Birthday cake for the first 150 guests.

-At 1PM we will tap a keg of Oddball (our flagship Kölsch) and be giving it out for FREE until the keg is gone.

-Sours and wild brews will take over 1/3 of our 24 taps: Cast-Out, Wild Farm, Brett Golden Ale, Sour Golden Ale, Gentlemen S-Tart Your Engines, Existence Mango, and Sour Support (on nitro).

-Cellar Release featuring some throwbacks and rare bottled beers for purchase to-go: Brett as the Sun, Roundabout, Roundabout Pineapple, and Diligence.

-Pin the tail on the donkey, bubbles, party hats and more fun fit for a 5-year old!