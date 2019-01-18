Mobile Design Box Gallery Night

Community Artist : Iris Acevedo “Your One of a Kind” A Fashion Narrative about identity, healing and restoration.

UWM Architecture Studio : In Situ “Small is beautiful.” Exploring the aesthetic power of small-scale architectural interventions.

The power of being an independent fashion designer is the ability to create more than just a functional piece of clothing. For me telling a story is an important part of my creative process. I am often inspired by personal experiences and the people around me. “You are one of a Kind” is an excerpt from my spiritual journey that started by asking God at the age of 35, “Why did you create me?” Merging fashion and words to document and communicate with others my process of becoming.

“Small is beautiful.” So said the economist E.F. Schumacher. It’s not just economists who believe this. Architects, from Susan Susanka's design of small houses to Rem Koolhaas’s tiniest projects (the “S” in “S, M, L, XL”) have explored the aesthetic power of small-scale architectural interventions. In Situ presents projects that are not only small and beautiful but also punch above their weight in transforming the context around them. Two locations are considered: the under-utilized UWM Union Concourse and empty parcels in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.