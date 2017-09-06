Mojo Dojo Comedy's 2nd Anniversary Spectacular!

Event time: 7:30pm

It's been TWO YEARS since Mojo Dojo Comedy begin putting on weekly shows in Milwaukee, and we want to celebrate with YOU with special performances from three of our house teams!

First up, it's the rapid-fire comedy of HASENPFEFFER. After that, you'll enjoy improv based on storytelling with the SAID AND DONE team. Cap it all off with the narrative improv of THE JOURNAL

That's THREE great acts for just $10!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show! Reconnect with old friends. Make new ones. Help build a thriving comedy scene right here in Milwaukee!

Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3079084

