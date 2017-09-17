Mojo Dojo Standup Spooktacular
Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 7:30pm
The tradition continues! Mojo Dojo Comedy is thrilled to bring back the STANDUP SPOOKTACULAR for another year of ghoulish laughs!
Come see some of Milwaukee’s funniest comics performing unique, one-off sets IN CHARACTER as their chosen Halloween costume! This has to be seen to be believed!
FEATURING:
Josh Ballew
Sam Barone
Phil Davidson
Beth Ann Lewinski
Ryan Lowe
Stacy Pawlowski
Christopher Schmidt
Jeff Wheatley-Heckman
HOSTED BY:
Erik Koconis
It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.
Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!
Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3091043
Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3091043