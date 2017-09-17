Mojo Dojo Standup Spooktacular

Event time: 7:30pm

The tradition continues! Mojo Dojo Comedy is thrilled to bring back the STANDUP SPOOKTACULAR for another year of ghoulish laughs!

Come see some of Milwaukee’s funniest comics performing unique, one-off sets IN CHARACTER as their chosen Halloween costume! This has to be seen to be believed!

FEATURING:

Josh Ballew

Sam Barone

Phil Davidson

Beth Ann Lewinski

Ryan Lowe

Stacy Pawlowski

Christopher Schmidt

Jeff Wheatley-Heckman

HOSTED BY:

Erik Koconis

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3091043

