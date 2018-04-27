Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4

to Google Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Fee: $6.00 Member fee: $6.00

A great introduction for the young artist to explore the world of art. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult.

All classes are held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Info
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
Education
262-636-9177
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4 - 2018-04-27 10:00:00