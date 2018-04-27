Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Fee: $6.00 Member fee: $6.00
A great introduction for the young artist to explore the world of art. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult.
