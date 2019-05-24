Mommy & Me (and Daddy, too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
A great introduction for the young artist to explore the world of art. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult.
FEE: $6 per adult and child. There is $3 registration fee for each additional child.
Register online at https://www.ramart.org/classroom/43/classes or by calling 262, 636.9177, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10:00 am until 4:30 pm.
Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
Info
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups, Youth/Teens