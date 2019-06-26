Mommy & Me (and Daddy, too!) ARTOGETHER / Ages 2-4

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

A great introduction for the young artist to explore the world of art. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult.

FEE: $6 per adult and child. There is $3 registration fee for each additional child.

Register online at https://www.ramart.org/classroom/43/classes or by calling 262.636.9177, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10:00 am until 4:30 pm.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
