Moms get free entry to Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother’s Day thanks to Noodles & Company!

Noodles & Company is making it easy to plan a family-friendly event this Mother’s Day. This year, Noodles is thanking moms on their special day by partnering with the Milwaukee County Zoo to give moms free admission Sunday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families can enjoy their Mother’s Day at one of the country’s finest zoological attractions. All moms need to do is show up to enjoy their free day at the zoo, and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Noodles will be on-site handing out free swag items!