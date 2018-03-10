An original DanceCircus production, Monarchs, Mounds, Migrations transforms the epic migrations of monarchs, milkweed and migrants into a dance-theatre of departures, arrivals and dance journeys metamorphosing spirit into hope.

Director Betty Salamun – and Karlies Kelley, Michaele Chaigneau-Norton Alida Cardós Whaley, Kavon Cortez-Jones, Mama Akua Paulette Bangura Mark Mantel, Sherice Oju Charleston, Mark Wooldrage, and Panadanza Dance Company – weave dance, poetry and stories of ice ages, pre-conquest North American culture and America’s promise into a hero’s journey of human dimensions.

PRE-SHOW CONVERSATIONS Join Ana Paula Soares 30 minutes before each show in an exploration of migration as a hero’s journey of courage and spirit. POST-SHOW DISCUSSIONS with the artists follows each show.