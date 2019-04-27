Money Skills for Creative MKE
Are you a maker, artisan, creative or musician?
When you're creating what you sell, setting up at markets and fairs AND running your business, it can be challenging to get everything done.
This workshop is to help you get your arms around the money that you're making, what to do with it while it's in your accounts and knowing where it's going. The workshop is free and only 60 minutes long.
MoneyWorx MKE 6525 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Business, Workshops / Classes / Groups