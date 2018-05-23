Mongolia: Journey to the End of the Earth

Local photographer, author, and adventurer Jeannee Sacken and her husband Michael Briselli will explore Mongolia's history, taking us from the modern capital city of Ulaanbaatar back 800 years to the time of Chinggis Khan. Then, it's off to the wild western region of the country for the Golden Eagle Festival where girls are now competing in this time-honored tournament that features speed, agility, accuracy, and traditional dress.