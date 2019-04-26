Monster Jam w/host Wapatui

Do you sing, play, in a band, like to dance or just listen to some great music? If you said yes to any of these, then the place to be April 26, 2019 is Lucky Chuckys! Full Band Open Jam hosted by Wapatui band; sound & lights as well as full drum set provided. All types of music welcome. Come on out and jam!

"Wapatui is a mixture of many styles of music. A really versatile band with musicians from many other groups. This band knows how to have a good time. So come join in the fun!