MONTAGE live at Mezcalero Jan 5, @ 7 PM

A high-energy seven-piece band that has a Funk Delivery System like none ever seen in Milwaukee. Besides Funk, the band is known for performing Disco, R&B, and Soul from the 60s to today. Montage is fronted by both male and female vocalists and backed by a tight rhythm section, including a multi-talented saxophonist. Their performances are uptempo, exciting and fun for all ages and demographics. From outdoor to club events, private parties and weddings, they have played them all and are ready to be your choice of live entertainment for all occasions. MONTAGE is a 7-piece band that keeps the dance floor packed and crowd engaged.

https://www.facebook.com/montagefunk/

http://www.montagefunk.com/

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/