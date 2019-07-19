Music on the Monument: Sentinels (4pm)

The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting free live music from a variety of genres on Monument Square every Friday and Saturday night all summer long. Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 17th year with a brand new time, 4:00pm to 6:30pm, from June 14 to August 30. Saturday Sounds on the Square, which is entering its second year, takes place from 4:00pm to 6:30pm every Saturday from June 15 to August 31 (no August 3 date).

In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be cancelled without a makeup date. Stay tuned on the Downtown Racine Facebook page for weather announcements. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Avenue) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th Street) for only $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.

For more information about Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, visit racinedowntown.com.