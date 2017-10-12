Moon Taxi w/Too Many Zooz

The five-piece band hailing from Nashville has released three albums: Cabaret (2012), Mountains Beaches Cities (2013) and Daybreaker (2015). They have appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Conan. Their music has also been featured in multiple commercial and TV placements including BMW, Nashville, MLB, NFL, and HBO Sports to name a few. A festival favorite, the band has performed at Bonnaroo, Coachella, Governor’s Ball, Hangout Festival, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands and more.