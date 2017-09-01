Moons and Myths
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7pm
Take a trip through some of the Solar System’s many moons and explore their hidden secrets. Visit moons like Saturn’s Titan, the only moon known to have flowing liquid on its surface, or Jupiter’s Europa, one of our best candidates for other life in our Solar System. Also enjoy beautiful stories and myths that inspired their names.
Price: $5 sold at uwmplanetarium.eventbrite.com
