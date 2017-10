×

Location: CapuchinCommunity Services’ House of Peace Site, 1702 W. Walnut Street Milwaukee, WI

Capuchin Community Services invites you toexplore Servant Leadership with Capuchin Friar Keith Clark. Fr. Keithis a popular speaker, facilitator and author of Servant Leadership: The Art of Empowering . Seating islimited. Please RSVP online at www.CapuchinCommunityServices.org/RSVP or phone414.374.8841, ext. 41. There is no charge for the morning. Please invite afriend to join you!

