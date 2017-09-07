Morning Star Productions presents: The Domino Heart

Event time: September 29 - October 8; Fridays, Saturdays, and Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 pm and Sundays, at 3 pm.

The starkly powerful play, The Domino Heart , by Matthew Edison, opens September 29 at the Theater at Eastbrook Church in Milwaukee. Morning Star Productions is presenting the play which addresses organ donation and the lives which are touched by tragedy and triumph.

The Domino Heart is the story of three characters, two transplant operations, and one heart that connects them all, part mystery and part examination of the human soul. But this is more than just the story of a heart transplant, it's the interconnected chain of events in the lives of four people - an affair, a broken marriage, regret, healing, and the desires of the heart in a world where cynicism seems to run the show.

This play opens at the same time that the film, A Question of Faith , which also addresses the debate surrounding organ donation, is due to open in theaters.

The Domino Heart runs September 29 - October 8; Fridays, Saturdays, and Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 pm and Sundays, at 3 pm. All performances are at the Theater at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee.

This is the first play of the Morning Star Season which includes The First Church of Texaco in February and Treasures in Heaven in April 2018.

Tickets are $12 - $23. $4 off each group ticket of 8 or more.

For tickets or more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext. 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee

Price: Tickets are $12 - $23. $4 off each group ticket of 8 or more.