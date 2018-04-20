Morning Star Productions presents the comedy Treasures in Heaven

One day in 1959, south side Milwaukee barber, Bud Jaworski, wins the Irish Sweepstakes - one million dollars. His family promptly decides how the money should be spent. But Bud has a different idea. After reading the gospels he decides to help the poor by inviting a thief and a homeless woman with a split personality into his home. Fireworks fly when the the alter ego sets up Ninja type attacks and items go missing around the house. Eventually a psychiatrist tries to commit Bud to an asylum because as he asserts, "the human mind is by nature greedy and self seeking so when I hear of someone who wants to give away a million dollars and bring needy people into his house I'm naturally suspicious that he may have some sort of mental disturbance." This play, with a surprise ending, was inspired by a story by Somerset Maugham.

Fridays, April 20 and 27; Saturdays, April 21 and 28, and Thursday April 26 at 7:30 pm and Sundays, April 22 and 29 at 3 pm

All performances are at the Theater space at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee

Tickets are $12 - $23. $4 off each ticket for groups of 8 or more.

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee