Morning Star Productions presents the comedy Treasures in Heaven
Eastbrook Church 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
One day in 1959, south side Milwaukee barber, Bud Jaworski, wins the Irish Sweepstakes - one million dollars. His family promptly decides how the money should be spent. But Bud has a different idea. After reading the gospels he decides to help the poor by inviting a thief and a homeless woman with a split personality into his home. Fireworks fly when the the alter ego sets up Ninja type attacks and items go missing around the house. Eventually a psychiatrist tries to commit Bud to an asylum because as he asserts, "the human mind is by nature greedy and self seeking so when I hear of someone who wants to give away a million dollars and bring needy people into his house I'm naturally suspicious that he may have some sort of mental disturbance." This play, with a surprise ending, was inspired by a story by Somerset Maugham.
Fridays, April 20 and 27; Saturdays, April 21 and 28, and Thursday April 26 at 7:30 pm and Sundays, April 22 and 29 at 3 pm
All performances are at the Theater space at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee
Tickets are $12 - $23. $4 off each ticket for groups of 8 or more.
www.morningstarproductions.org
414-228-5220, ext 119
https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee