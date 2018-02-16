Morning Star Productions presents "The First Church of Texaco"

Morning Star Productions opens the comic farce, The First Church of Texaco, February 16, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend. A young CEO moves his global offices to a burned out, old Texaco gas station in Blessing, Texas and hires the ex-rice queen as his secretary. This unlikely scenario sets up the antics that follow in the redneck town of Blessing. Our hero may seem lost but he's about to meet someone who gets him right where he needs to be.This zany romantic comedy by Andrew Librizzi , award winning screenwriter and film director, is sure to be a perfect date night adventure.

The First Church of Texaco runs February 16 - 25, Fridays, Saturdays and Thursday February 22 at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.

All performances are at the Theater space at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Avenue, Milwaukee.

Tickets are $12 to $23, Discounts available for groups of 8 or more.

For tickets or more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee.