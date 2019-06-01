Morning Star Productions hosts interactive escape event - Underground Railroad

Morning Star Productions will host the interactive escape event - Underground Railroad in June.

With kinesthetic learning at its best, patrons experience the Underground Railroad in 1852. The "audience" goes back in time to encounter costumed characters in this historical event. With the help of their guide, Harriet Tubman, they find the secret codes and solve the puzzles along the wooded trail. Groups of 10 will help a fugitive slave escape to Canada on the Underground Railroad. This event was so popular when done in Fall of 2018 that it is being brought back for a final run with new clues and puzzles in the story. Public dates are June 1, 2, and 8 behind Wooded Hills Church, in Colgate, just west of Menomonee Falls. Over 1,000 school children went through the trail in the Fall, and school groups can experience this as a field trip once again from May 10 - June 3 by arranging a weekday appointment.

In Morning Star Productions' Underground Railroad interactive event, there are several characters who, as abolitionists, express their faith and determination as they help the trail goers get the fugitive to freedom. African American actors who treasure the experience as a link to their history, have expressed their unique professional perspective in this production. Although there are men and children who passionately depict these roles, the actresses who portray the 19th century women of the Underground Railroad have a unique and powerful voice.

In the interactive event, groups of up to 10 people enter a wooded trail, interact with historical characters, and accept the challenge of helping a fugitive slave escape to freedom within 60 minutes.

