Morphology of Cyclic Phenomena: work by Vesna Jovanovic

Event time: hours: Saturday 12-4pm and by appointment

When: 1/20/17- 3-3-2017 (Artist Reception, 1/20 from 5-9pm)

Where: Greymatter Gallery 207 E Buffalo Street #222, Milwaukee WI 53202

Contact: Zina Mussmann (414)-687-2598 or greymattergallery@gmail.com

Some things repeat, some come in waves, some keep returning to the examination table to be questioned, controlled, and shaped. The large scroll-like drawings in this exhibition reference medical illustration while depicting charged objects that enter the body through various elective medical procedures. This show examines individual liberty, autonomy, and bodily integrity as manifested in the human form.

Vesna Jovanovic is a Chicago-based visual artist who specializes in conceptualizations of the human body. Using spilled ink as groundwork, she creates drawings that often formally resemble medical illustration while concentrating on what is usually left out:how it feels and what it means to have a body. With drawing as a bodily act and medical illustration as a visual trope, Jovanovic brings embodiment, bio-politics, phenomenology, and various other ideas and theories of the human body into her work.