Mother's Day Brunch at SafeHouse

Safe House Restaurant 779 N. Front St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Sean Connery wants your mom… to drink bottomless mimosas.

In anticipations of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 13, SafeHouse Milwaukee will be offering FREE bottomless mimosas for moms for Mother's Day brunch!

It's the perfect spot for all moms! Mothers can come in to enjoy bottomless mimosas while their children are entertained – they can complete recon duties, play with spy gadgets, run around, and the best part: mom can relax!

11:00AM - 4:00PM

Valid with purchase of entreé**

Safe House Restaurant 779 N. Front St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
