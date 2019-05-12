Mother’s Day Celebration at Old World Wisconsin
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Help plant and plan gardens and get inspired by architecture, spring forests, and the mothers who helped immigrant families make Wisconsin home.
Cost: Free admission for Mothers on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Adults (18-64): $19 Children (5-17, children under 5 are free): $10 Seniors (65&older): $16, Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Outdoors/Fitness