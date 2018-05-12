Barbra Streisand Tribute w/Melody Mendis

BARBRA STREISAND TRIBUTE SHOW

Saturday, May 12, 2018, 7:00 PM

Melody Mendis as Barbra Streisand!

Saturday evening 7:00pm, doors open at 5:00pm. Food and Beverage available for purchase before and during the show. $12 advance tickets, tables of 8 may be reserved.

Tickets: http://ticketstripe.com/events/1021558

Originally hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Melody Mendis creates a big splash as a Barbra Streisand tribute artist. Her incredible shows explore the timeless music from “Funny Girl,” “Yentl,” “The Way We Were,” and the TV specials including the timeless Barbra Streisand Christmas show.

Funny, witty, and full of heart and surprises, this classically trained dynamo takes on the role that few will attempt. Her shows embody the many faces of this great legend from Barbra’s early jazz club days to the full stadium style concert years.

Fresh off sold out shows at Camp Cabaret, Bryant Lake Bowl, and the MN Fringe Festival, her performances are a wonderful montage of everything that is Barbra Streisand.

She’s like buttah!

Mother's Day brunch with Barbra Streisand

Sunday, May 13, 2018, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Treat mom to a brunch and a show featuring Melody Mendis as Barbra Streisand!

Doors open at 11am with a plated brunch. Choose from eggs benedict, quiche, or a loaded waffle. We'll provide all the sides - sweet rolls, toast, fruit, etc.

Showtime is 12:30 and you are welcome to eat before or during the show.

Tickets to this show are only $25 each and may be purchased at http://ticketstripe.com/events/1021559 or at The Suburban Bourbon.