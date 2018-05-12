Mother’s Day Workshop with Flowers for Dreams

Join Flowers for Dreams for their first Milwaukee workshops ever. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the local artisan flower service will host two Mother’s Day bouquet-making workshops at their new permanent location in the Walker’s Point neighborhood on Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Participants will get a preview of the new space ahead of its grand opening, design their own spring bouquet for mom, and enjoy food and beverages from other Walker’s Point businesses including cocktails from Central Standard Craft Distillery, and treats from Purple Door Ice Cream and Full of Beans Café.

Flowers for Dreams workshops are an interactive and fun experience, and participants learn tips and techniques from the company’s own floral designers. Stems are hand curated at local markets whenever possible to create fresh, unique bouquets.

Interested participants should register for the workshop online at www.flowersfordreams.com/workshops.