Motivating Milwaukee: No Justice, No Peace Protest

We will be starting at Carver Park (baseball field) and heading to the District 5.

Come join us as we peacefully protest the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement. There will be a number of people from all ages supporting this cause. There are strength in numbers.

We were blessed to have Cardinal Stritch University donate snacks and waters for participants. We are also giving away FREE T-Shirts to the FIRST 15-people to arrive.

We are selling shirts for $20 and all proceeds will be donated to charity. If you cannot make it and want to do you part, we have created a GoFund for the cause: https://gf.me/u/x7wcj4

Thank you for the support and we look forward to making this protest one to remember.

Shay Jones & Jordan Cloyd