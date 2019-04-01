Mott The Hoople ’74 w/The Suburbs

With a set based around the 1974 albums The Hoople and Live, Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender and Morgan Fisher have regrouped to bring the return of “The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll” to the U.K. and the U.S. The April 1st tour launch returns Mott The Hoople to the building (then called the Milwaukee Auditorium) where they performed on May 22, 1974.

1974 was arguably Mott’s most intensely creative period. The studio LP The Hoople explored ideas and concepts that are now widely credited as having influenced everyone from the punk movement to Queen. In that year, Mott The Hoople also produced four hit singles (“Roll Away The Stone,” “The Golden Age Of Rock ’n’ Roll,” “Foxy Foxy,” and “Saturday Gigs”), a live album, and a greatest hits collection. Live highlighted the talents of new members Ariel Bender and Morgan Fisher as they breathed new life into classics and crowd favorites.

Opening for Mott The Hoople: Minneapolis-based punk-pop heroes The Suburbs, led by original keyboardist and singer Chan Poling, original drummer Hugo Klaers, and longtime saxophonists Max Ray, with support from newcomers Stevie Brantseg and Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitars, Steve Price on bass, Janey Winterbauer on backup vocals, Rochelle Becker on baritone sax, and Stephen Kung on horns and keys.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $38.00, $55.00, $75.00, $95.00