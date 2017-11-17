Mount Mary Hmong New Year 2017

Join ASO as we celebrate and learn about the Hmong culture through music, dance, stories, fashion, and food! This event is open to the public so invite your friends and families! Food will only be served from 8-9 pm so come early to save your spot!

Featuring artists and guest speakers from the local Milwaukee Hmong community such as Jenni Pho, Kayla Hang, May Yer Thao, and the Miss Hmong Wisconsin Court!

Event will be held in the Alumnae Dining Hall. Parking available in the 92nd street lot, Admission is free!