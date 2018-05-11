Mount Mary’s 50th Student Design Fashion Show

This year’s CREO fashion show on May 11 will feature the up-and-coming designers of tomorrow and include a look back through 50 years of student-produced shows.

CREO is taken from the Latin word for “to make, create or produce” and refers to the University’s annual celebration of creativity from the School of Arts and Design.

This live fashion production is organized and executed by merchandise management students who spend a semester planning every detail of the event. The show, themed “Mode Uninhibited”, features garments from senior, junior and sophomore students in fashion design.

There will be shows at 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Bloechl Center on the Mount Mary campus. Ticket pricing varies; visit www.mtmary.edu/creo for ticket information.