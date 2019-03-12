MPM Lunch & Lecture

Between 1935 and 1942, a Great Depression work program -- the WPA Milwaukee Handicraft Project -- hired thousands of workers to produce textiles, furniture, toys, and books that would be sold to public institutions throughout the United States. The Milwaukee Public Museum has the largest collection of products from this project. See original photographs, objects from the Museum’s collection, and learn more about the artful designs of this unique Milwaukee project. Presented by Jackie Schweitzer, History Collection Manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum.