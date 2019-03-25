MPS School Board Candidates Forum
St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 2944 N Ninth St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors will discuss racial equity and leadership philosophy in a forum moderated by Rev. Dr. Richard Shaw of St. Matthew C.M.E. Church. Audience members will be allowed to submit questions in writing during the event.
Info
St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 2944 N Ninth St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Activist