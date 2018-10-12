Muenster Mystery Tour: Case o' the Missing Cheesehead

For over 30 years, we have cherished our beloved Original Cheesehead Hat, but today it has been stolen from its secret hiding place. Join us for a 60-minute adventure through the entire century-old Foamation Factory in a way you've never seen it before.

Offered Fridays at 7pm starting on October 12th until November 2nd, the Muenster Mystery Tour combines history, puzzles and ghost stories for this unique Halloween experience. You will be led on a behind-the-scenes journey through the Cheesehead Factory after hours and will hear tales from our building’s past as you uncover the truth. You’ll hear stories about our residential ghost, and maybe even encounter her yourself. With clues and hands-on, interactive puzzles along the way, you can help solve the mystery of the missing Cheesehead. Will your group guess correctly? Can you save the Original Cheesehead Hat?

Tickets are $20/person and include entry to the tour and one beverage. Beer, wine, mixed drinks and soft drinks available. Tickets must be purchased in advanced - limited spots available.