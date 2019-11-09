Mukwonago Winter Farmers Market
Mukwonago Community Library 511 Division Street, Mukwonago, Wisconsin 53149
The winter market is held on the 2nd & 4th Saturdays, November through April. Enjoy an indoor, producer only market featuring only in season and local produce, products and artisans. Find bakery, eggs, meats, jams, jellies, salsas, honey, kettle corn, maple syrup, soap, candles and more!
Info
Mukwonago Community Library 511 Division Street, Mukwonago, Wisconsin 53149 View Map
Farmers Market