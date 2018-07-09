Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm)

Bayan virtuoso, Stas Venglevski, and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, cimbalom (dulcimer), blend talents with a unique 2018 Summer Tour of concerts from classical to modern . . . . and much more.

Stas’ keyboard artistry, dazzling technical command and sensitivity of his instrument have brought him, a native of the Republic of Moldova, increasing international acclaim as a virtuoso of the bayan.

Tatyana is a graduate of the Belarusian State Academy of Music. Her beautiful instrument, the cimbalom, dates back to the 16th century in Belarus and is famous for its unique silvery timbre, making it universal for playing any music genre from Baroque to folk and contemporary.