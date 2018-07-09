Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm)

Google Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00

Lake Park Summer Stage 2975 N. Lake Park Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Bayan virtuoso, Stas Venglevski, and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, cimbalom (dulcimer), blend talents with a unique 2018 Summer Tour of concerts from classical to modern . . . . and much more

Stas’ keyboard artistry, dazzling technical command and sensitivity of his instrument have brought him, a native of the Republic of Moldova, increasing international acclaim as a virtuoso of the bayan.

Tatyana is a graduate of the Belarusian State Academy of Music.  Her beautiful instrument, the cimbalom, dates back to the 16th century in Belarus and is famous for its unique silvery timbre, making it universal for playing any music genre from Baroque to folk and contemporary. 

Info
Lake Park Summer Stage 2975 N. Lake Park Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Musical Mondays: Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva (6:30pm) - 2018-07-09 18:30:00