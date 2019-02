Milwaukee Musaik presents: “Celebrating Women Composers, Past and Present”

Milwaukee Musaik brings to light masterful scores by

contemporary, and champion women composers!

• Mélanie Bonis: Suite en trio for Flute, Violin and Piano, Op.

59

• Henriette Renie: Adagio Religioso and Scherzo Fantasy for

Harp and Violin

• Alissa Firsova: Celebration for Flute, Clarinet, Violin, and

Cello

• Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music for Wind Quintet

• Emily Cooley: Like Frost or Moss for two Clarinets, Violin,

Cello, and Piano

• Louise Farrenc: Sextet in C minor for Piano and Winds,

Op. 40

Musaik artists*: Jeanyi Kim, violin; Susan Babini, cello; Kelsey

Molinari, harp; Margaret Butler, oboe; Heather Yarmel, flute;

William Helmers and Orlando Pimentel, clarinets; Beth

Giacobassi, bassoon; Darcy Hamlin, horn; Elena Abend, piano.

www.milwaukeemusaik.org for info.