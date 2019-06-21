Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz
St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This Friday, June 21st, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Drew Rutz to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Minor Undertaking.” Come explore the beautiful colors and sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer when under the fingers of a man who knows this instrument inside and out.
This will be a wonderful concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!
