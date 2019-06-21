Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz

This Friday, June 21st, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Drew Rutz to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Minor Undertaking.” Come explore the beautiful colors and sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer when under the fingers of a man who knows this instrument inside and out.

This will be a wonderful concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!