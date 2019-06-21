Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz

Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, June 21st, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome Drew Rutz to the Berghaus organ for a concert titled, “A Minor Undertaking.” Come explore the beautiful colors and sounds that the Berghaus organ has to offer when under the fingers of a man who knows this instrument inside and out.

This will be a wonderful concert and we hope you will stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!

Info

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Music On the Hill concert series: Drew Rutz - 2019-06-21 12:00:00