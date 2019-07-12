Music On the Hill concert series: Billy Myers

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

This Friday, July 12th, St. John XXIII’s “Music On the Hill” concert series is pleased to welcome recent St. Norbert College graduate, Billy Myers! This talented saxophone player will be sure to kick your weekend off with some amazing music. As you’re exploring the Estate Sale across the street, stop on by at 12:00 Noon in the St. Mary’s church site to hear some great music!

St. John XXIII Catholic Church: St. Mary site 451 N. Johnson St., City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
