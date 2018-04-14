From its humble beginning in 1976 to becoming one of the dominant players in a global cycling market, Waterloo-based Trek Bicycle Corporation is known worldwide for its commitment to extraordinary design and healthy lifestyles. The exhibition will feature 38 bikes, including a selection of bikes from some of Trek’s most famous professional riders: Rachel Atherton’s 2017 season downhill bike, Alberto Contador’s 2007 Champs Elysées Tour de France bike, and Jens Voigt’s ‘hour record bicycle’ in which he recorded the longest distance traveled in a single hour from a dead start in 2014, to name a few. Other notable bicycles include polar adventurer and Cedarburg native Eric Larsen’s South Pole fat bike, and a 1995 Y33 mountain bike from the collection of late actor and avid cyclist Robin Williams. Trek’s playful side takes full reign in a psychedelic Grateful Dead-inspired mountain bike made for biking legend Gary Fisher and a collection of personal “art bikes” by Trek’s in-house designers that will be paired with works in the permanent collection galleries.

EXHIBITION ACTIVITES

JOY RIDE: DESIGNING TREK

On View: April 14–August 5, 2018

Museum of Wisconsin Art | State Gallery | Atrium Installation | Art Bikes in Permanent Collection Galleries

OPENING PARTY

Saturday, April 14 | 2:00–5:00

Meet Trek designers and exhibition artists. Enjoy printmaking with bike tires, live music by The Latchkeys, light bites, and a cash bar.

TREK DESIGNER PANEL

Thursday, April 19 | 6:30–7:30

Trek designers give a behind-the-scenes look at their work and share what it’s like to be a part of an organization dedicated to making the world a more bike-friendly place.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike)

Bring your bike to MOWA! Experience the Joy Ride: Designing Trek exhibition and take your own joy ride on the Eisenbahn State Trail, adjacent to the museum’s property. Then explore the shops and restaurants of beautiful downtown West Bend.

To celebrate the Joy Ride: Designing Trek exhibition, a collaboration of community partners present a summer of cycling full of bike activities for all ages. Learn more at www.wisconsinart.org/bike.