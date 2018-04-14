Museum of Wisconsin Art Presents Site-Specific Installation by Jenie Gao

What: In this site-specific installation, Madison artist and printmaker Jenie Gao focuses on two main subjects: the gundog and the bulldog. One represents war and violence, the other protest and speech. Both subjects are fighting for their right to live. Gao believes creativity is about connecting different ideas, people, and perspectives to find shared purpose and solve problems.

On View: April 14–July 29, 2018 | Horicon Bank Gallery | Museum of Wisconsin Art

Opening Party: Saturday, April 14, 2018

2:00-5:00: Meet Jenie Gao and the artists from three spring exhibitions. Enjoy printmaking with bike tires, live music by The Latchkeys, light bites, and a cash bar.

Where: Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Avenue, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095 | wisconsinart.org

Cost: Free event for MOWA members. Annual memberships start at $12 and can be purchased upon arrival.